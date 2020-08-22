NASCAR’s first Black track president hired in Nashville By Reuters





The Nashville Superspeedway called Erik Moses its president, the first Black individual to lead a NASCAR track.

Dover (NYSE:-RRB- Motorsports, Inc., owner of the track, revealed his hiring on Saturday.

One of Moses’ first tasks will be to manage the resuming of the Superspeedway, which closed in 2011 and is arranged to host a NASCAR Cup Series racein June The 1.33-mile track formerly hosted Xfinity Series, Gander Recreational Vehicle & Outdoors Truck Series and IndyCar Series races however never ever a Cup Series race.

“We are very excited and fortunate to hire an outstanding leader and executive such as Erik, who has tremendous experience in all areas of sports, events and live entertainment,” Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and COO of Dover Motorsports, informedThe Tennessean “Erik’s addition to our company and the outstanding reputation he has in the industry punctuates our commitment to revitalizing Nashville Superspeedway and serving the Middle Tennessee community.”

Moses, 49, most just recently was the starting president of the DC Defenders of the XFL and has a long history in Washington, D.C.-area sports. He was senior vice president at Events DC for more than ten years.

” I am delighted to sign up with the group at Dover Motorsports to lead the resuming of the Nashville …