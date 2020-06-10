NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will have Black Lives Matter paint scheme on car at Martinsville Speedway race

“I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR,” Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, said. “Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding.”

Car owner Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday that Wallace’s car at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia will be black with the words “#blacklivesmatter” on the trunk quarterpanels.

Underneath each hashtag will be a large peace symbol with hands of people of different races.

The hood will feature a painting of a white and a black hand clasped with the word,”Compassion, love, understanding.” The same words will be on the trunk bumper.

CNN’s Jill Martin and David Close contributed to the report.

