NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will have Black Lives Matter paint scheme on car at Martinsville Speedway race

“I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR,” Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, said. “Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding.”
Car owner Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday that Wallace’s car at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia will be black with the words “#blacklivesmatter” on the trunk quarterpanels.
Underneath each hashtag will be a large peace symbol with hands of people of different races.
The hood will feature a painting of a white and a black hand clasped with the word,”Compassion, love, understanding.” The same words will be on the trunk bumper.
Martinsville is one of the tracks where Confederate flags in many cases are seen in the parking lots and campgrounds, but Wednesday’s race will have no fans. NASCAR won’t allow limited variety of fans in the grandstands until June 14 at the Cup race in Homestead, Florida.
Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday another steps now are “to get rid of all Confederate flags.”
“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”
Initially Confederate flags didn’t bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself he sees how uncomfortable it makes people.
“There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change,” he said. “We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags.”
If fans do not agree, Wallace said they could “get back on the road where you came from.”
“We should not be able to have an argument over that,” he said. “It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore.”
“We are committed to providing a welcoming atmosphere free of offensive symbols. This is an opportunity for NASCAR Nation to demonstrate its sense of mutual respect and acceptance for all who attend our events while collectively sharing the tremendous experience of NASCAR racing,” the racing human anatomy said.
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is set to perform Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, weather permitting. Thunderstorms come in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
CNN’s Jill Martin and David Close contributed to the report.