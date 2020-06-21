NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Finds Noose In Team Garage, Richard Petty Slams ‘Filthy Act’

Breaking News

Bubba Wallace — the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series — confirms a noose was found in his team’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday … and now the racing org is investigating.

The noose was found by way of a member of Wallace’s team — just hours after some body flew a Confederate flag over the legendary Alabama track to protest NASCAR banning the symbol at all events.

The crew member who found the noose immediately alerted NASCAR, that is now dealing with law enforcement to obtain the culprit.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said.

“We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace called the specific situation a “despicable act of racism and hatred” — and says he is “incredibly saddened.”

He added, “We will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.'”

“This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

LeBron James offered his support to Wallace — calling the entire situation “sickening.”

“[Bubba Wallace] my brother! Know you don’t stand alone,” Bron said … “I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete.”

“I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! NASCAR I salute you as well!”

As for the confederate flag flyover which occurred before the Geici 500 race was set to begin — still unclear who was in charge of that. NASCAR says they truly are looking into that as well.

That wasn’t the sole display of the Confederacy either — not by way of a long shot. While no Confederate flags were allowed inside the venue, a lot of truck drivers rolled at night Speedway in what was a coordinated protest parade, with many flying the flag.

Some people that wanted to show it off some more even set up camp across the street, and were proudly displaying the Confederate flag, alongside some Trump flags too.

Obviously, some people are not all too pleased with NASCAR’s new policy. But, it does not sound like the org provides a damn about them, ’cause one of their top dogs took a swipe at the people acting in defiance … flatly rejecting their thinking, and calling them names too.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive VP, addressed the fly-over on Twitter, writing … “You won’t see a photo of a jackass flying a flag over the track here…but you will see this… Hope EVERYONE enjoys the race today.”