NASCAR’s Austin Dillon tests positive for coronavirus

Dillon, 30, is presently in self quarantine, his group, Richard Childress Racing, stated in a news release. As an outcome, he will not complete in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway

Instead, motorist Kaz Gala will change Dillon for Sunday’s Go Bowling 235.

Dillon’s other half Whitney and kid Ace stay healthy and sign totally free, according to the group declaration. Dillon can go back to competitors if he gets 2 unfavorable Covid -19 tests taken 24 hr apart in addition to a written clearance from his individual doctor.