NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

GMS Racing revealed Thursday that Biffle will drive itsNo 24 Chevrolet in theSept 8 Truck race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Prior to last season, Biffle’s latest look in the series came in 2004. He made one start in 2019 at Texas with Kyle Busch Motorsports, beginning 6th and getting the success– the 17th of his profession in the series.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” statedBiffle “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week-in and week-out. So needless to say, when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolets at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Biffle has actually built up an outstanding resume throughout his NASCAR profession. Biffle won 2 champions (Xfinity and Trucks) and built up 56 wins throughout all 3 NASCAR nationwide series.