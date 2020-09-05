NASCAR turns once again to Darlington to ‘reset’ its season

Sunday night’s Southern 500 will kickoff the 2020 Cup Series playoffs, simply as initially arranged. What was not arranged was the reality Sunday’s race will be the 3rd Cup occasion at the renowned track this season.

Such is the method of things in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the Cup series’ 4th race of the season, NASCAR put the sport on hiatus as the pandemic spread throughout the nation. All sports came to a grinding stop.

When NASCAR started strategies to reboot its season in mid-May, it had to do so with various brand-new procedures in location– restricting the variety of individuals at tracks, no fans and the removal of practices and certifying.

NASCAR likewise had to discover a method to comprise all the races it had actually missed out on throughout its two-month shutdown.

It started by hosting 2 races without fans at Darlington, a 400-mile race on May 17 and a 500k-mile occasion on May 20. NASCAR was the very first significant expert sport to return to competitors with live TELEVISION occasions and it did so without significant missteps.

In the 3 1/2 months considering that, NASCAR has actually handled to comprise all its missing out on races in the Cup series and is back on its initial schedule. It’s Xfinity and Truck series will likewise be back to their routine schedules in the coming weeks.

All 3 nationwide series are on track to conclude their particular seasons with champion …