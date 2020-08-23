NASCAR is officially back on schedule

With the conclusion of Saturday’s very first of a doubleheader weekend of Cup occasions at Dover (Del) International Speedway, NASCAR’s leading series is now back on its initial 2020 schedule for the rest of its season.

In other words, the Cup series has actually now comprised every race that it missed out on when the COVID-19 pandemic put a two-month hiatus on the sport in mid-May

Sunday’s 2nd race of the Dover doubleheader will be the season’s 25th race– precisely where the schedule need to be had the pandemic never ever occurred.

There is no other expert sport in the nation which was underway when the pandemic began that can boast it has actually comprised every missed out on occasion.

“It’s been a huge deal for all of us,” stated motorist Martin Truex Jr., who completed runner-up to Joe Gibbs Racing colleagueDenny Hamlin on Saturday “To think we took off two months of the season, with the playoffs coming up in just two weeks, we’ve made up the whole schedule, two months’ worth of races.

“I think it’s been great to not have to extend the season and go further on into the winter. Just hats off to everyone. It’s not easy, I don’t think, to prepare cars and turn them around for two, three races a week, doubleheaders, all that.

“The teams have really done a good job, mine included.”

Adjusting to the …