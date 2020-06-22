NASCAR Investigating After Noose Is Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage Stall

NASCAR is investigating a horrific incident involving a noose present in Bubba Wallace‘s garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama on Sunday. Wallace, who drives the No. 43 Chevrolet, could be the only Black driver in the top circuit.

The 26-year-old was also behind the push for NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its track and facilities, that they finally did on June 10. Nearly two weeks later and some body heinously left a noose for him and his team to get.

The racing organization released a statement yesterday, revealing they would find any persons responsible:

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

According to reporting by ESPN‘s Marty Smith, Wallace never saw the noose, but one of his associates did, instantly bringing it to the eye of NASCAR. They are said to be working together with law enforcement on the matter. Additionally, the org confirmed the driver’s garage stall is fixed to only essential personnel, including race teams, NASCAR officials, security, and safe practices personnel, per CNN.

Hopefully any security cameras caught the racist incident!

Bubba (real name Darrell Wallace Jr.) took to his social media marketing pages yesterday, writing how a “despicable” incident won’t stop him from continuing to stand up against racism:

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism. Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.”

The Alabama indigenous continued:

“Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

The noose is a chilling reminder of America’s history of lynching Black people, as well as kids, for nearly a hundred years from 1880 to 1968. But possibly our present. While police have ruled the six deaths of Black men hanging from trees in the last month as suicides, members of the family, protestors, and much more are finding it hard to think amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Malcolm Harsch and Robert Fuller, two men found hanging from trees within 10 days and 50 miles of each and every other, also had authorities saying no foul play, though their loved ones deny they’d have died by suicide.

So, a noose discovered in Wallace’s garage stall holds heavy meaning, possibly even serving as a threat. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are U a NASCAR fan? What do you model of all of this?

[Image via Bubba Wallace/Instagram]