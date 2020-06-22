Nascar investigating after noose found in black driver Bubba Wallace’s garage

Nascar has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the one African-American competing in its high Cup sequence.

“Late this afternoon, Nascar was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” Nascar stated in an announcement on Sunday. “We are indignant and outraged, and can’t state strongly sufficient how significantly we take this heinous act.

“We have launched a direct investigation, and can do every thing we will to establish the individual(s) accountable and eradicate them from the game.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in Nascar, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Earlier this month, Nascar banned the Confederate flag from all races as the game moved to distance itself from a checkered previous on race amid world protests towards the loss of life of George Floyd whereas in Minneapolis police custody.

However, earlier than Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega in Alabama, a airplane flew above the monitor with the flag and a second banner that stated “DEFUND NASCAR”.