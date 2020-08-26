NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

August 26, 2020: The second NASCAR Heat 5 Content Pack will be launched on August 27 th consisting of 59 brand-new paint plans and 3 in-game Challenges.
Included within the video game’s Season Pass or available independently, priced at $12.99, the brand-new Content Pack will be available for NASCAR Heat 5 gamers on the PlayStation ® 4 computer system home entertainment system, the Xbox One household of gadgets consisting of the Xbox One X and on PC through Steam.
The following paint plans are consisted of in the August Content Pack:
NASCAR CUP SERIES:
Aric Almirola
Smithfield #GoodFoodChallenge
Christopher Bell
Rheem Real Heroes
Ryan Blaney
Duracell Real Heroes
Alex Bowman
Noco Chevy Goods
Clint Bowyer
Rush Truck Centers Real Heroes
Chris (*27 *)
Fastenal/Milwaukee
William Byron
Axalta Real Heroes
Kurt Bush
Monster Energy Real Heroes
Kyle Busch
M &M’s Mini
Cole Custer
Haas Tooling
Matt DiBendetto
Menards/Quaker State
Matt DiBendetto
Motorcraft Real Heroes
Ty Dillon
Geico Real Heroes
Chase Elliott
Kelley Blue Book
Chase Elliott
Napa Real Heroes
Joey Gase
Carolina Cooker Real Heroes
Denny Hamlin
FedEx Thank You
Kevin Harvick
Hunt Brothers Pizza
Quin Houff
Units Real Heroes
Jimmie Johnson
Ally Real Heroes
Erik Jones
|…