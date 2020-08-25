NASCAR “happy with the speed” of Next Gen car

Monday and Tuesday’s test at Dover (Del) International Speedway with motorist Cole Custer was the initially because March and the initially because NASCAR made the choice to delay the arranged 2021 launching of the car.

The test car still has a manufacturer-generic general style, however that might quickly alter.

“Right now, the most important part of the project is getting all of the OEM bodies approved by the end of September. That is a really big milestone for us, and we’re on track to hit it,” stated John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing development.

“In terms of on-track testing, we still want to get to a superspeedway, and we’re looking at something at Daytona after the season ends. There is also significant enough interest that we may look into doing other on-track tests.”

The generic next generation car style consists of more stock-looking wheels and wheel well, body side molding and character lines, hood style and air exhaust vents constructed into the rear bumper.

Probst stated NASCAR “had to take a step back” as soon as the sport was placed on a two-month hiatus in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dover test

Each NASCAR test had actually included a various group in the sport and today’s test at Dover was with Stewart-Haas Racing

“It takes a bit for brand-new groups to get up to speed, …