Nascar drivers show solidarity with Bubba Wallace by pushing his car to the front of the field before Monday’s race

The race began with Martin Truex Jr. on the pole in front of a mostly empty venue. Up to 5,000 fans were allowed in to Talladega for the race _ only the 2nd race with fans since Nascar returned from the pandemic-forced shutdown _ but attendance was somewhat lower Monday after the one-day postponement because of rain.

Workers painted “#IStandWithBubbaWallace” on the infield grass before the race and Confederate flags were nowhere to be seen inside the sprawling facility that will hold 80,000-plus and usually sees dozens of TVs prearranged across its infield.

In the stands, fan Luke Johnson said he could be against the flag ban, saying: “All the Nascar tracks need to keep on flying them.” As for the noose left for Wallace, he said: “I thought it was funny myself.”

Another fan, Robert Chaisson, said he did not have a solid opinion on the ban. He truly did about what happened to Wallace.

“That was messed up. I hope they charge that guy with a hate crime,” Chaisson, who lives in Alabaster, Alabama, said. “It doesn’t matter what your opinion is, it’s when you cross that line, then your opinion no longer matters. That’s trying to inflict harm on someone else.”

AP