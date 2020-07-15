Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, the only African American driver in NASCAR’s top racing series, will now be flying around the track in a car adorned with the Bitcoin logo.

According to a tweet posted by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on July 14, the NASCAR driver’s new paint job has at least two Bitcoin (BTC) logos along with logos for Square’s Cash App. Dorsey is the CEO and co-founder of Square.

#bitcoin @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/tNSio3qnTz — jack (@jack) July 14, 2020

Wallace has come into the national spotlight outside of racing after reports last month he pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events. He also made headlines after discovering what looked to be a noose in his team garage, although later reports suggested it was simply a door pull rope.

President Donald Trump took aim at the driver with an inflammatory Tweet suggesting Wallace’s actions had caused NASCAR’s ratings to plummet. In fact the ratings on FOX are up 8% since the controversy.

Bubba and Bitcoin

Reaction to the Cash App sponsorship and Bitcoin logo on Wallace’s car seemed positive, with some social media users predicting the arrangement could lead to bullish trends.

Reddit user degentrader69 said the price of Bitcoin would likely rise to $100,000 by the end of the week as a result of the partnership. Twitter user newmoneyFC suggested that if Trump tweeted about Wallace again, there could be BTC protest buys, pushing the price to $20,000.