NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace ‘proud’ of Confederate flag ban | Motor Sport News

NASCAR’s only current African-American driver, Bubba Wallace, says the confederate flag is a ‘symbol of hate’ and has backed the decision to ban it from all events

Bubba Wallace has applauded NASCAR’s proceed to ban the Confederate flag and said that he was “proud” of their efforts.

Wallace, the only African-American competing in NASCAR’s top Cup series, praised their decision to prohibit the flag, which many Americans see as a symbol of oppression and slavery.

“You look at the Confederate flag and how, yes, it may mean heritage to most, but to a group that is in a lot of pain right now, and the African-American community is in a lot of pain, that’s a symbol of hate,” he said.

Wallace added: “I’m really proud of the efforts of NASCAR for improving and planning to be a part of change, and I am aware it’s tough.

“They’re in a difficult situation. They’ve been in a difficult situation for a really very long time now. But I think this is actually the most crucial time.

Wallace used a #BlackLivesMatter livery on his car on Wednesday

“The time is of the essence right now in the world that we’re in and the nation that we’re in to to create change and create unity and come together and really try to be more inclusive.”

‘I don’t think in taking people’s to fly whatever flag they love’

Ray Ciccarelli, who competes in NASCAR’s Truck Series, was so unhappy about NASCAR’s decision he announced he would stop racing following the 2020 season.

He wrote on Facebook, which includes since been deleted: “Well it’s been an enjoyable ride and a dream come true but if this is actually the direction NASCAR is headed we will maybe not participate after 2020 season is over.

“I don’t believe in kneeling during the anthem nor taking people’s right to fly whatever flag they love.”

Over four seasons on the truck circuit, the 50-year-old driver had competed in 18 races with one top-10 finish.

Several NASCAR drivers have dropped helmet designer Beam Designs after the company also opposed the decision to ban the Confederate flag from all NASCAR tracks and races.

Wallace and Jimmie Johnson, a seven-times NASCAR Cup series champion, were among drivers who said they would no long be doing business with them.

Beam Designs tweeted: “The Confederate Flag, North vs South in the Civil War, a war over separation of the Union, maybe not slavery.

“But hey ignorance wins again, NASCAR you realize the North had slaves too, lol not only the South, you want to take away the American Flag as well, idiots.”

Wallace called them out on social networking, labelling their decision as “garbage”.