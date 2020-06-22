NASCAR: Bubba Wallace gets show of support from drivers after noose found in his garage

In a video tweeted by NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O’Donnell, Wallace’s car is being followed and pushed down pit row by way of a large procession of people. Wallace, wearing an American flag nose and mouth mask, was emotional while hugging drivers and supporters, including NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

The race was set to start at 3 p.m. ET in Lincoln, Alabama, after rain Sunday delayed the event by way of a day.

NASCAR said it really is investigating the noose, and federal investigators said they are going to review the incident aswell.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR’s statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

The racing organization said there is no place for racism in NASCAR and that the incident “only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

In addition, the usa Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident, US Attorney Jay E. Town said in statement.

“Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society,” Town said.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said a crew member discovered the noose and informed NASCAR, and a tiny group of senior leaders then met up to form an idea. Phelps said he was the one who informed Wallace about its discovery.

A source with Richard Petty Motorsports told CNN that Wallace never saw the noose.

Wallace tweeted Sunday that the “despicable act” left him “incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

“This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in,” Wallace said.

NASCAR told CNN the garage area where the noose was found is restricted to essential personnel, which includes race teams, NASCAR officials, security and safe practices personnel.

Monday’s race will be the first-time NASCAR fans are permitted to return to the track considering that the coronavirus pandemic. Sunday, a plane with a Confederate flag and the phrase “Defund NASCAR” was seen flying over the track, and Confederate memorabilia was also for sale across the street.