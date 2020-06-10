NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag at Races

Breaking News

Bubba Wallace got what that he wanted … NASCAR has officially banned the Confederate flag from all events, starting right now.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” the org. said in a statement.

“Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sports special.”

“The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

The announcement comes just days after Bubba — the only black driver at NASCAR’s highest level — publicly called for a ban, saying there’s just no place for them in the sport anymore.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” Wallace said. “So it starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here.”