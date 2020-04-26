NASA’s Perseverance rover is perfectly balanced for its trip to Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover is going through the final checking and is all set to launch by next month. Recently, it succeeded in passing another item in the checklist i.e. it is balanced, correctly.

Before it’s ready for its trip to Mars the final preparations are being done. The center of gravity is being checked with a tool called rover turnout fixture. The rover is kept on a frame and spun around to lengthways, to ensure the rover’s balance along the x-axis.

After that, the rover is kept on a rotating spin table to check its y-axis and z-axis.

