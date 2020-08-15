NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission prepares for touchdown on an asteroid

The collection will take place on October 20, making it NASA’s very first spacecraft to gather a sample from an asteroid and return it toEarth

The OSIRIS-REx will leave Bennu in 2021 and go back to Earth in September 2023 bring about 30 sugar packages worth of product from the asteroid.

Since showing up in December 2018, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has actually been orbiting the asteroid and mapping its surface area.

Bennu is 179 million miles from Earth, however it’s thought about a near-Earth asteroid The asteroid might pass near to Earth, closer than the moon, in 2135, with even closer methods possible in 2175 and 2195. A direct hit is not likely, however the information collected throughout this mission can assist identify the very best methods to deflect near-Earth asteroids.

The samples from Bennu might assist researchers comprehend not just more about asteroids that might affect Earth however likewise about how worlds formed and life started. Space tag On Tuesday, the spacecraft overcame its TAG, or Touch- and-Go series, which is how it will gather samples from the asteroid. OSIRIS-REx practiced its tasting series about 131 feet above the picked website on Bennu, called Nightingale The website is inside a crater on the asteroid’s northern hemisphere. Then, OSIRIS-REx pulled back from the website. This practice session took about 4 hours to finish as it overcame 3 of the 4 maneuvers that will be needed to gather a sample. Essentially, the spacecraft needed to perform burns, or fire its thrusters, to …

