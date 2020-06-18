NASA’s Next Mars Rover Perseverance Honours Medical Teams Fighting Coronavirus

NASA’s next Mars rover is honouring all the medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle around the world.

With just another month until liftoff, the space agency on Wednesday revealed a commemorative plate attached to the rover, adeptly named Perseverance.

The rover team calls it the COVID-19 Perseverance plate, designed in the last couple months.

The black and white aluminium plate — 3-by-5 inches (8-by-13 centimetres) — shows planet Earth atop an employee entwined with a serpent, a symbol of the medical community. The path of the spacecraft also is depicted, with its origin from Cape Canaveral.

Health care workers were “on front lines keeping us safe” during launch preparations, said deputy project manager Matt Wallace of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“They really inspired us, I think, through this period, and we hope that this plate and we hope that this mission in some small way can inspire them in return,” Wallace told reporters.

The rover’s name, Perseverance, has had on added meaning the previous few months, in accordance with NASA officials. It’s hard enough preparing a spacecraft for Mars, but carrying it out in the middle of a pandemic managed to get even harder, Wallace said. Additional work shifts were added to reduce steadily the number of people taking care of the rover at anyone time and ensure social distancing. Others had to work from home.

NASA is pressing ahead with a July 20 launch, even as how many COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida. This mission — to get signs of past microbial life on Mars and collect rock and soil samples for eventual go back to Earth — is considered important by the room agency.

If the rover isn’t launched by mid-August, it would have to wait until 2022 when Earth and Mars are back in proper alignment. A two-year delay could add another $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,807 crores) to the nearly $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,845 crores) mission.

Unlike for SpaceX’s first astronaut launch late last month, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine isn’t urging the public to keep home watching online to prevent crowds.

“It appears they didn’t listen to us,” Bridenstine said. “So we’re asking people to follow all of the necessary guidelines to keep themselves safe and we’re trusting that they will.”

Perseverance is among three upcoming missions to Mars. The United Arab Emirates and China are also preparing spacecraft for launch to the red planet by mid-August.