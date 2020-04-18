NASA’s Curiosity Mars Team Is Controlling the Rover From Home

Even some NASA workers are functioning from home throughout the COVID-19 dilemma and also maintaining the require for social distancing in factor to consider. Between handling home and also household, the team behind Curiosity Mars rover is operating the Red Planet, right from their houses.

The team, which generally functions from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, sent out remote commands to the rover to pierce a rock example at a place called ‘Edinburgh’ on Mars, the main blog site notes.

To carry out the procedure, the team needed to change to a less complex variation of the initial equipment called for to examine 3D photos from Mars, consisting of unique safety glasses and also high-performance computer systems.

Other than the equipment obstacle, the team was additionally called for to team up with lots of individuals to examine commands, contributing to the overall time required to carry out the procedure. However, much like various other markets, after first missteps, the Curiosity team is as medically efficient as ever before.

“The team began to anticipate the need to go fully remote a couple weeks before, leading them to rethink how they would operate. Headsets, monitors and other equipment were distributed (picked up curbside, with all employees following proper social-distancing measures)… Programming each sequence of actions for the rover may involve 20 or so people developing and testing commands in one place while chatting with dozens of others located elsewhere,” the article reviews.

It includes, “To make sure everyone is being heard and understands one another, science operations team chief Carrie Bridge proactively talks to the scientists and engineers to close any communication gaps: Does anyone see issues with the current plan? Does the solution the engineers are converging around work for the scientists?”