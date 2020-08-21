NASA working to hunt down pesky ISS air leak

The International Space Station in orbit.


NASA

Three area explorers zipping around over the Earth on the International Space Station have a little bit of a secret on their hands thanks to a little however relentlessair leak NASA remains in sleuthing mode to discover the source.

While an air leak in area sounds uneasy, NASA isn’t worrying it. “The leak is still within segment specifications and presents no immediate danger to the crew or the space station,” NASA said in a statement on Thursday.

A bit of air leak is regular, and this specific leak has actually been on the radar for a while. “In September 2019, NASA and its international partners first saw indications of a slight increase above the standard cabin air leak rate,” the firm stated. A more boost because rate has actually activated brand-new procedures to hunt down the source so it can possibly be fixed.

