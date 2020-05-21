NASA will pay people to spend 8 months in a lockdown to simulate missions to Mars and the moon

As tempting because it could be to spend eight months in isolation in Moscow, NASA is not on the lookout for simply any common particular person. There are a variety of necessities candidates want, together with being a U.S. citizen between 30 and 55 years outdated, being proficient in Russian and English, and having a school diploma, ideally an grasp’s, doctorate or medical diploma, in addition to completion of army officer coaching.

Those with bachelor levels and different {qualifications} “may be acceptable candidates as well,” NASA mentioned in the statement.

NASA mentioned there could possibly be completely different ranges of compensation primarily based on whether or not a particular person is related to NASA or is an worker or contractor, however didn’t get extra particular than that.

Fox News has reached out to NASA with a request for clarification on the compensation ranges.

NASA mentioned the analysis will be used to “study the effects of isolation and confinement as participants work to successfully complete their simulated space mission,” whereas additionally serving to the company put together for challenges of house exploration and how to clear up issues related to it.

The same four-month research was performed in 2019.

NASA’s plan is to return to the moon in 2024 through its Artemis program, however that timeline could also be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News beforehand reported.

