Nasa to launch first manned mission from US in decade

An musician's idea of Spacex CrewDragon





Nasa has actually revealed that following month it will certainly launch its first manned mission from US dirt in practically 10 years.

The rocket as well as the spacecraft it is lugging schedule to remove from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre on 27 May, taking 2 astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Both the rocket as well as spacecraft were established by personal business Space X.

Nasa has actually been making use of Russian rockets for manned trips given that its space capsule was retired in2011

Bob Behnken (L) as well as DougHurley





If effective, Space X– headed by billionaire business owner Elon Musk – will certainly end up being the first personal company to send out Nasa astronauts right into room.

The Falcon Nine rocket as well as Crew Dragon spacecraft will certainly remove from the room centre’s historical Pad 39 A, the very same one utilized for the Apollo as well as shuttle bus goals.

It will certainly take astronauts Bob Behnken as well as Doug Hurley roughly 24 hrs to get to the ISS.

One American astronaut as well as 2 Russian cosmonauts are presently aboard the ISS.