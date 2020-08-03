NASA-SpaceX mission: Astronauts return after historic mission

Mission control dispatched an amusing welcome to the astronauts: “Thank you for flying SpaceX.”

Hurley and Behnken made their very first post-splashdown public look after they were shuttled by helicopter, then plane, to Houston, Texas, where the astronauts welcomed their households.

The males sat to deal with the general public throughout a media occasion streamed on NASA TELEVISION: “We’re not gonna stand right now,” Hurley informed an audience at a landing strip near Johnson SpaceCenter

“For those of you who have done this before,” he stated, describing the strenuous journey house from area, “you know, it’s not pleasant standing for a few hours after you get back.” Behnken likewise thanked the leaders of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, consisting of Kathy Lueders , the long time program head who was just recently promoted to NASA’s head of human spaceflight. He likewise thanked Space X CEO Elon Musk, who flew into Houston to welcome the astronauts after viewing their return to Earth from Space X’s mission control in Hawthorne,California . A noticeably psychological Musk later on said, “this is the result of an incredible, incredible amount of work from people at SpaceX, people at NASA,” Musk stated. “This has been 18 years to, to finally fly,” he stated, describing the 18 years of Space X’s operation, throughout which it has actually flown lots of satellites to …

