NASA-SpaceX mission: Astronauts board the Crew Dragon from the ISS

Later this afternoon, Behnken and Hurley are anticipated to climb up aboard their Crew Dragon spacecraft, called Dragon Endeavour, which has actually been docked at the space station considering that the astronauts got here inMay If the weather report looks appropriate, the pill will leave the spaceport station around 7: 30 pm ET and start its 19- hour trek to a splashdown off the coast ofFlorida If the Crew Dragon is cleared to leave this night, it’s anticipated to reach its water landing at 2: 42 pm ET Sunday.

The most significant concern is if the weather condition will hold.

NASA and SpaceX have actually been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Isaias, which is anticipated to technique Florida’s east coast this weekend.

That’s why NASA is hoping Crew Dragon can land in the Gulf of Mexico, off Florida’s western coast, where forecasters are anticipating calmer waters.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine stated Saturday that authorities are presently targeting splashdown off the coast of Pensacola– among 4 prospective splashdown websites in the Gulf that were preselected by NASA and SpaceX. Behnken and Hurley are long time good friends with children. The astronauts brought a little packed dinosaur, nicknamed Tremor, with them on the journey and promised to bring it back to their children, Jack and Theo. “The hardest part was getting us introduced, however the crucial part is bringing us house [to our sons],” Behnken stated throughout a media occasion Saturday early morning. “For Jack and Theo, Tremor the apatosaurus is headed home quickly and he’ll be with …

