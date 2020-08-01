NASA-SpaceX mission: Astronauts board the Crew Dragon from the ISS

The most significant concern is if the weather condition will hold.
NASA and SpaceX have actually been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Isaias, which is anticipated to technique Florida’s east coast this weekend.
That’s why NASA is hoping Crew Dragon can land in the Gulf of Mexico, off Florida’s western coast, where forecasters are anticipating calmer waters.
NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine stated Saturday that authorities are presently targeting splashdown off the coast of Pensacola– among 4 prospective splashdown websites in the Gulf that were preselected by NASA and SpaceX.
“The hardest part was getting us introduced, however the crucial part is bringing us house [to our sons],” Behnken stated throughout a media occasion Saturday early morning. “For Jack and Theo, Tremor the apatosaurus is headed home quickly and he’ll be with …