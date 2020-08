A SpaceX spacecraft carrying two NASA astronauts soared into outer space — marking the first time humans have traveled into Earth’s orbit from US soil in nearly a decade.

Liftoff occurred just after 3:20 pm ET from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Astronauts Robert Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, will spend about 19 hours aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule as it slowly maneuvers its way toward the International Space Station.

