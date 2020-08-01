Nasa SpaceX crew return: Astronauts set for ocean splashdown



Bob Behnken (L) and Doug Hurley (R) released to the spaceport station at the end ofMay





United States astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have actually undocked their Dragon Endeavour pill from the spaceport station to start their go back to Earth.

The set are anticipated to crash off the coast of Florida simply after 14: 40 regional time (19: 40 BST) on Sunday.

An effective landing would imply America when again has a completely functional, completely accredited ways of getting its own individuals into orbit and back.

This ability was lost when the nation retired its shuttle bus in 2011.

Astronauts start historical objective on personal craft

What is the SpaceX Crew Dragon?

The United States area firm Nasa and its business partner, SpaceX, have actually picked a splashdown place well away from Hurricane Isaias, which looks as though it will track up the eastern coast of Florida.

Waiting healing vessels are for that reason being directed to the Gulf of Mexico, to waters off Pensacola and Panama City, in western Florida.

Mission controllers are following rigorous …