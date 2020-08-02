NASA-SpaceX Astronauts Splash Down Off Florida Despite Tropical Storm

Space X’s Dragon Endeavor spacecraft with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley crashed in the Gulf of Mexico at 2: 48 p.m. Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias damaged the Florida panhandle. The independently owned spacecraft released from Florida 2 months back, and the astronauts invested their time performing experiments at the International SpaceStation It was the very first NASA astronaut launch from American soil considering that 2011 and the very first time an industrial spacecraft brought people into area and the very first water landing considering that 1975.