NASA set to release closest ever images of the sun

STUNNING NASA TIME-LAPSE VIDEO SHOWS 10 YEARS IN LIFE OF SUN

NASA will reveal the images, along with the first data from the Solar Orbiter mission, during a briefing at 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

“During the briefing, mission experts will discuss what these closeup images reveal about our star, including what we can learn from Solar Orbiter’s new measurements of particles and magnetic fields flowing from the sun,” NASA added in its statement.

NASA CAPTURES REMARKABLE IMAGE OF NEOWISE COMET

In another project, NASA recently released a stunning 61-minute time-lapse video that shows a decade in the life of the sun.

The video was created from images taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earth’s star continues to reveal its secrets. NASA’s $1.5 billion Parker Solar Probe mission, which launched in 2018, has taken humanity closer to the sun than ever before and the spacecraft is helping scientists shed new light on the star.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers