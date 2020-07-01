NASA satellite image shows scar of Arizona’s Bighorn fire

NASA CAPTURES 63-MILE SMOKE TRAIL FROM MASSIVE ARIZONA BUSH FIRE

Built by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Aster is one of five instruments on NASA’s Terra satellite. Working with counterparts in Japan, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California handles validation and calibration of the instrument and its data.

Another image captured by NASA and NOAA’s Suomi NPP satellite recently showed the vast bush fire in Arizona.

