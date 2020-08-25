NASA picks astronaut Jeanette Epps for Boeing mission to space station

NASA said Tuesday that astronaut Jeanette Epps will launch aboard Boeing’s new CST-100 Starliner spaceship in 2021.

Epps has not yet flown to space, but the St arliner-1 mission could make her the first Black person to live and work aboard the International Space Station for months at a time.

NASA previously selected Epps for a 2018 flight, but the agency abruptly removed her from that mission just months ahead of its launch.

Epps is one of 16 active female astronauts who may one day land on the moon with NASA’s Artemis program.

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps may finally be traveling to space.

The agency said Tuesday that it has assigned the 49-year-old rookie astronaut to Boeing’s Starliner-1 mission, slated to launch sometime in 2021.

The mission is actually the second that NASA picked Epps to fly. But she never made the first one, a Russian Soyuz flight that lifted off in June 2018, because the agency abruptly bumped her from the crew about five months ahead of launch.

“I don’t know where the decision came from and how it was made, in detail, or at what level,” Epps said during a conference in 2018 conference, but noted it was not medically related. “There were Russians, several of them, who defended me in the sense that it’s not safe to really remove someone from a crew that has trained together for years.”

NASA told Business Insider in a statement that a “number of factors are…