NASA, Lego celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary with ‘Build A Planet’ challenge

On Wednesday, NASA and Lego announced a collaboration to celebrate the 50th Earth Day, called “Build a Planet”.

The initiative is a part of NASA’s “Earth Day at Home” program and Lego’s #LetsBuildTogether project.

Our Sun has showed up to the #LetsBuildTogether #EarthDay party! Just watch out for those solar flares! ☀️ #EarthDayAtHome https://t.co/e83zIHCNMJ — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 22, 2020

They called for people to submit their Lego version of planets online. The company said that this online challenge was meant to draw attention to the space agency’s role in studying the universe and preserving the earth. They also intend this to be a relief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

#LetsBuildTogether challenge is to last a week, with each day assigned a new theme.

Source