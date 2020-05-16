NASA lays out the ‘Artemis Accords’ for international cooperation on moon trips – Armenian News

NASA has unveiled a listing of 10 ideas for a set of bilateral international agreements for participation in the moon exploration program often known as Artemis.

The Artemis Accords would apply to missions aimed toward sending astronauts to the lunar floor starting as early as 2024, Greekwire,com stories.

NASA has been discussing international participation in the Artemis moon program for months. During a convention final October, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stated “we need all the international partners to go with us to the moon.”

The first moonwalkers are just about sure to be Americans, however at October’s International Astronautical Congress, Bridenstine implied that astronauts from different nations would get their probability based mostly on the “levels of contribution” to the effort.

Today, Bridenstine stated in a tweet that bilateral agreements would “establish a shared vision and a set of principles for all international partners that join in humanity’s return to the moon.”