NASA Is Tracking a Vast, Growing Anomaly in Earth’s Magnetic Field

NASA is actively keeping an eye on a odd anomaly in Earth’s electromagnetic field: a huge area of lower magnetic strength in the skies above the world, extending in between South America and southwest Africa.

This vast, establishing phenomenon, called the South Atlantic Anomaly, has actually fascinated and worried researchers for many years, and maybe none more so than NASA scientists. The area firm’s satellites and spacecraft are especially susceptible to the weakened magnetic field strength within the anomaly, and the resulting direct exposure to charged particles from the Sun.

The South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA)– compared by NASA to a ‘damage’ in Earth’s electromagnetic field, or a type of ‘hole in area’– typically does not impact life on Earth, however the exact same can’t be stated for orbital spacecraft (consisting of the International Space Station), which pass straight through the anomaly as they loop around the world at low-Earth orbit elevations.

During these encounters, the lowered magnetic field strength inside the anomaly suggests technological systems onboard satellites can short-circuit and malfunction if they end up being struck by high-energy protons originating from the Sun.

These random hits might generally just produce low-level problems, however they do bring the threat of …