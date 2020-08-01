NASA Is About to Launch Its Mars 2020 Mission

On Thursday early morning, NASA will launch its 5th Mars rover: A robotic scientist the size of an SUV.

The $US2.4 billion, nuclear-powered lorry, called Perseverance (“Percy” for brief) is created to trundle along the Martian surface area, mine for indications of ancient life, capture top quality video and audio, and gather rock and soil samples for an ultimate return journey to Earth.

In preparation for future human landings on Mars, the rover will likewise bring a speculative gadget that converts carbon dioxide from the planet’s thin atmosphere into oxygen, and test samples of potential space suit material to see how well they hold up versus Mars’ radioactivity.

And if that wasn’t enough, the rover’s tummy contains a helicopter called Ingenuity.

NASA’s Mars copter,Ingenuity (NASA/ JPL-Caltech)

Perseverance is set up to launch at 7: 50 am ET on Thursday 30 July atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The liftoff will be streamed live on NASA TELEVISION– you can view listed below. The broadcast is anticipated to start at 7: 00 am ET (11 am UTC).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21X5lGlDOfg

The liftoff will mark the 3rd Mars- bound mission to start this month. It follows the launch of the United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe, which intends to orbit Mars to chart an international map of its environment.

