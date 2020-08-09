NASA drops racially charged nicknames of celestial bodies

Now, NASA is including celestial bodies to the list that consists of Aunt Jemima, the Washington Football Team and hitmakers The Chicks and Lady A.

“Eskimo Nebula” and “Siamese Twins Galaxy” are out, for instance.

“Nicknames are often more approachable and public-friendly than official names for cosmic objects, such as Barnard 33, whose nickname ‘the Horsehead Nebula’ invokes its appearance,” NASA stated in a release today. “But often seemingly innocuous nicknames can be harmful and detract from the science.”

NASA is analyzing its usage of expressions for worlds, galaxies and other cosmic items “as part of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The area company states it “will use only the official, International Astronomical Union designations in cases where nicknames are inappropriate.”

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, DC, stated, “Science is for everyone, and every facet of our work needs to reflect that value.”

In June, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream stated it was dropping the brand name “Eskimo Pie” after a century. The word is frequently utilized in Alaska to describe Inuit and Yupik individuals, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University ofAlaska “This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat.'” People of Canada and Greenland choose other names.

“Siamese twins” is an old-fashioned expression for adjoined twins, …

