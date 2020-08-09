NASA drops racially charged nicknames of celestial bodies

“Eskimo Nebula” and “Siamese Twins Galaxy” are out, for instance.

“Nicknames are often more approachable and public-friendly than official names for cosmic objects, such as Barnard 33, whose nickname ‘the Horsehead Nebula’ invokes its appearance,” NASA stated in a release today. “But often seemingly innocuous nicknames can be harmful and detract from the science.”

NASA is analyzing its usage of expressions for worlds, galaxies and other cosmic items “as part of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”