NASA chief to space fans: Don’t travel to Florida to watch SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch

To tackle the deadly virus outbreak, the administrator of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, has appealed to all the space enthusiasts to join NASA for the first astronaut launch by SpaceX from home.

He added, “We’re trying to make sure we have access to the International Space Station without drawing the massive amount of crowds that we usually would.”

The announcement was made on Thursday via a video conference. The video conference was a briefing on the agency’s measures to tackle Coronavirus.

Jim spoke about the launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Demo-2. This is the first mission of NASA which attempts to send astronauts into space from U.S soil. The attempt comes after the completion of the space shuttle program of NASA in 2011.

