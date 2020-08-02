NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule as historic mission returns to Earth

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken sprinkled down in the Gulf of Mexico in a Space X Crew Dragon spacecraft Sunday, ending a historic two-month journey to area.

The mission marked the very first time that astronauts have actually introduced from American soil considering that the last Space Shuttle flight in 2011.

After releasing 2 drogue parachutes and after that the capsule’s primary parachutes, the spacecraft landed off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., at 2: 48 p.m. EDT.

The spacecraft, called “Endeavour” by the astronauts, left the International Space Station (ISS) onSaturday Hurley and Behnken, both veterans of Space Shuttle objectives, had boarded the orbiting area laboratory May 31 following the eagerly-anticipated launch of the Demo -2 mission from Kennedy Space Center atop a Space X Falcon 9 rocket.

With wind at 2 knots, climate condition for the capsule’s return to Earth were perfect. The capsule was raised aboard the Space X healing ship Go Navigator.

“Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission. Thank you to all!,” tweeted President Donald Trump.

“Astronauts complete first splashdown in 45 years. Very exciting!” Trump tweeted.