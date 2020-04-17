NASA Astronauts Return to Coronavirus-Plagued World



NASA

When NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan started their missions greater than 6 months in the past, no person had ever heard of COVID-19 — now they’re again, and a complete lot has modified.

The 2 astronauts — together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka — simply touched down again on Earth secure and sound. They landed in Kazakhstan in a Soyuz spacecraft at 1:16 AM ET.

The profitable landing got here after Meir spent 205 days residing in area onboard the International Space Station, whereas Morgan did it for 272 days. It was the primary mission for each of them.

Obviously, NASA’s elated to get its daring vacationers again dwelling safely, nevertheless it’s gotta be a bit unusual and surreal for the astronauts. As quickly as they returned they got here face-to-face masks with the coronavirus pandemic.

As you may see … the entire members of the restoration crew had been sporting masks as a well being precaution whereas carrying the astronauts and cosmonaut after they landed.

Plus, with the entire social distancing and stay-at-home orders throughout the globe, it is most likely going to make it tougher for Meir, Morgan and Skripochka to see all of their buddies and family members in individual once more.