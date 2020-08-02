NASA astronauts on overnight trip home in SpaceX capsule By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters NASA astronaut Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley reach the International Space Station aboard Space X’s Crew Dragon capsule in this still image drawn from video



By Joey Roulette

(Reuters) – U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in Space X’s brand-new Crew Dragon, were riding the capsule home for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month trip that was NASA’s very first crewed objective from home soil in 9 years.

Behnken and Hurley undocked from the orbital station late on Saturday to start their 21- hour trip home aboard Crew Dragon “Endeavor,” capturing a couple of hours of sleep prior to an early Sunday wakeup call from their children.

“Good morning Dragon Endeavor,” Hurley’s child stated in a tape-recorded message sent out to thecapsule “I’m happy you went into space but I’m even happier that you’re coming back home.”

“Wake up, wake up, wake up,” Behnken’s child firmly insisted. “Don’t worry, you can sleep in tomorrow.”

NASA and Space X are keeping track of the team’s return from Houston, Texas and Space X head office in Hawthorne,California Officials dismissed splashdown alternatives in the Atlantic previously today due to Tropical Storm Isaias, a cyclone anticipated to churn …