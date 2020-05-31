NASA Astronauts Behnken, Hurley Head for ISS on Historic SpaceX Flight

Two veteran NASA astronauts had been headed for the International Space Station on Saturday after Elon Musk’s SpaceX turned the primary business firm to launch a rocket carrying people into orbit, ushering in a brand new period in house journey.

SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard blasted off flawlessly in a cloud of vibrant orange flames and smoke from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for a 19-hour voyage to the house station.

“Let’s light this candle,” Hurley, the mission commander, advised SpaceX mission management in Hawthorne, California, earlier than liftoff at 3:22 pm (1922 GMT) from NASA’s storied Launch Pad 39A.

The SpaceX launch is the primary of American astronauts from US soil for the reason that house shuttle program led to 2011 and the primary crewed flight ever by a personal firm.

“I’m really quite overcome with emotion,” Musk mentioned. “It’s been 18 years working towards this goal.

“This is hopefully step one on a journey in the direction of civilization on Mars,” the SpaceX founder said.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said it was a “nice day” for NASA and SpaceX and an “necessary milestone for the nation.”

“We’re not celebrating but,” Bridenstine cautioned. “We will have a good time once they’re dwelling safely.”

In a brief interview from space, Hurley said that in keeping with the tradition of having astronauts name their spacecraft, he and Behnken had named the Crew Dragon capsule “Endeavour” after the retired space shuttle on which they both flew.

Behnken said the SpaceX capsule is a “lot completely different than its namesake” in that “it has contact show screens.”

The mission, dubbed “Demo-2,” ends a government monopoly on space flight and is the final test flight before NASA certifies SpaceX’s capsule for regular crewed missions.

Behnken, 49, and Hurley, 53, former military test pilots who joined NASA in 2000, are scheduled to dock with the space station at 10:29 am (1429 GMT) on Sunday.

They will join US astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner aboard the ISS.

‘Special day’

SpaceX said Crew Dragon was on the correct trajectory to link up with the space station orbiting 250 miles (400 kilometres) above the Earth.

The reusable first booster stage of the Falcon 9 rocket separated cleanly about 2.5 minutes after liftoff and landed upright on a floating barge off the Atlantic coast. The second stage also separated smoothly.

The launch had originally been scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed because of weather conditions, which also remained uncertain on Saturday right up until liftoff.

The mission comes amid the coronavirus crisis and protests in multiple US cities over the death of a black man in Minneapolis while he was being arrested by a white police officer.

President Donald Trump flew to Florida to watch the launch and delivered remarks to NASA and SpaceX employees on what he called a “big day.”

Trump first addressed the protests, saying he understood “the ache individuals are feeling” but that he would not tolerate “mob violence.”

Trump praised Musk and said the launch “makes clear the business house trade is the longer term.”

He also repeated his vow to send American astronauts back to the Moon in 2024 and eventually to Mars.

Behnken and Hurley blasted off from Launch Pad 39A, the same one used by Neil Armstrong on Apollo 11’s 1969 journey to the Moon.

Defining moment for SpaceX

The pair, veterans of two space shuttle missions each, were in quarantine for more than two weeks ahead of the flight and were regularly tested for COVID-19.

They went through the same preparations Saturday that they went through on Wednesday, donning their futuristic SpaceX-designed spacesuits four hours before launch.

After saying goodbye to their wives — both former astronauts — they were driven to the launch pad in an electric car built by Tesla, one of Musk’s other companies.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk celebrates together with his brother Kimbal Musk (in hat) after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft

The Crew Dragon mission is a defining second for SpaceX, which Musk based in 2002 with the objective of manufacturing a lower-cost various to human spaceflight.

The US house company paid greater than $Three billion for SpaceX to design, construct, take a look at and function its reusable Dragon capsule for six future house spherical journeys.

NASA has needed to pay Russia for its Soyuz rockets to take US astronauts to house ever for the reason that shuttle program ended.

SpaceX carried out a profitable take a look at flight of Crew Dragon to the ISS in March 2019 with a sensor-laden model on board named Ripley, after the character performed by Sigourney Weaver within the Alien films.

The mission has skilled delays, explosions, and parachute issues — besides, SpaceX has crushed its big competitor Boeing to the punch.