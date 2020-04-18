NASA Announces First SpaceX Crewed Flight for May 27

A SpaceX rocket will ship two American astronauts to the International Space Station on May 27, NASA introduced on Friday, the primary crewed spaceflight from the US in practically a decade.

“On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!” Jim Bridenstine, head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, mentioned in a tweet

Since July 2011, the United States has relied on Russian Soyuz rockets to ship American astronauts to the ISS.

The US area company had been aiming to conduct the crewed mission in May and is sticking with the plan regardless of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly to the ISS on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft additionally constructed by SpaceX, the corporate based by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

They will carry off at 4:32 pm (2032 GMT) on May 27 from historic launch pad 39A, the identical one used for the Apollo and area shuttle missions, on the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA mentioned.

Behnken and Hurley have been coaching for years for the mission, which might transfer the United States nearer to now not being reliant on Russia for crewed flights.

The Crew Dragon capsule is a modified model of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule which has been used to ship provides to the ISS since 2012.

It will take roughly 24 hours after liftoff for them to dock with the ISS. The size of their keep aboard the ISS has not been decided.

One American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts are at the moment aboard the ISS.

The May mission can be a milestone for NASA, which has had hassle turning the web page on the area shuttle period. Shuttles transported American astronauts into area for three a long time however two of them additionally blew up.

After abandoning the shuttle, NASA turned to personal trade to develop its subsequent era spacecraft and SpaceX and Boeing have been competing on rolling out a crewed capsule.

SpaceX got here up with Crew Dragon and Boeing the Starliner however the Starliner suffered a setback in December throughout a check run.

SpaceX is now poised to develop into the primary personal firm to ship astronauts into area.

In March, Musk’s Crew Dragon capsule made a spherical journey to the ISS, which is in orbit greater than 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth, with a model on board, earlier than returning to the Atlantic after six days in area.

SpaceX has made the journey 15 instances since 2012, however solely to refuel the station.