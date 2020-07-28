Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – PlayStation 4



Price: $19.99 - $14.24

(as of Jul 28,2020 06:48:22 UTC – Details)



With more than 13 million Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm games sold worldwide, this series has established itself among the pinnacle of Anime & Manga adaptations to videogames! Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto concludes the Ultimate Ninja Storm series and collects all of the DLC content packs for Storm 4 and previously exclusive pre-order bonuses! Not only will players get the Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game and content packs, they will also get an all new adventure Road to Boruto which contains many new hours of gameplay focusing on the son of Naruto who is part of a whole new generation of ninjas.

Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack, and the Sound Four Extra Playable Character’s Pack), the all new Road to Boruto DLC, and all the previously exclusive worldwide pre-order bonus content

New Generation Systems – Road to Boruto will take players through an incredible journey of beautifully Anime-rendered fights!

New Character Roster and Hidden Leaf Village – Additional playable characters including Boruto, Sarada, Hokage Naruto, and Sasuke (Wandering Shinobi) and a new setting of a New Hidden Leaf Village

New Collection and Challenge Elements that extends gameplay