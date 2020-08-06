Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Nintendo Switch



Following its very successful anime, manga, and video game adaptations, the series that has engaged fans all over the world for almost a decade continues its legacy with Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto from Bandai Namco for the Nintendo Switch!

This Region Free Japan import plays in full English – or whatever language your system is currently set to!

With more than 13 million Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm games sold worldwide, this series has established itself among the pinnacle of Anime & Manga adaptations to videogames! Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto concludes the Ultimate Ninja Storm series and collects all of the DLC content packs for Storm 4 and previously exclusive pre-order bonuses! Not only will players get the Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game and content packs, they will also get an all new adventure Road to Boruto which contains many new hours of gameplay focusing on the son of Naruto who is part of a whole new generation of ninjas.

Progress through intense and massive fights as the game retells the story of NARUTO SHIPUDDEN like never before! Choose from the largest gathering of fighters in the series’ history: included in the incredible roster are characters from the fight between Hokage Hashirama and Uchiha Madara, and playable characters such as adult Naruto, Sasuke, Hinata, and Sakura from THE LAST: NARUTO THE MOVIE. Feel as if you’re on the battlefield as you view characters’ hyper-realistic expressions and hear the full voice cast during fights!

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 focuses on more story-based elements, giving the players an in-depth experience and more integrated gameplay. Boss battles will also offer new gameplay elements and add new layers of strategic depth. Embark on a breathtaking and epic ride with new features like the Change Leader System.

Change Leader System – Recreate all the legendary teams from NARUTO SHIPPUDEN or create your own team! Players will be able to switch characters during the ﬁght! Incredible Roster -The most impressive collection in the history of Naruto games will span the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN story arc and capture the latest character appearances from the anime.

Huge Character Roster and New Hidden Leaf Village – Additional playable characters including Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Sasuke (Wandering Shinobi) and a new setting of a New Hidden Leaf Village

New Generation Systems – With development made specifically to leverage the power of PlayStation4. Road to Boruto will take players through an incredible journey of beautifully Anime-rendered fights!

All Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Content in One Edition – Includes the Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game, 3 DLC packs from the Season Pass (Gaara’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack, Shikamaru’s Tale Extra Scenario Pack, and the Sound Four Extra Playable Character’s Pack), the all new Road to Boruto DLC, and all the previously exclusive pre-order bonus content