“Narrow minded” to focus on rivalry with Hamlin

Together, the 2 veterans have actually won 13 of the season’s very first 25 races and are split almost equally with Harvick having 7 wins and Hamlin 6.

In truth, 4 times this season when either Hamlin or Harvick have actually won a race, the other has actually followed up with a success the really next week.

It took place once again in last weekend’s doubleheader at Dover (Del) International Speedway, with Hamlin catching a win on Saturday and Harvick following with a controling efficiency on the method to triumph on Sunday.

Sure, other chauffeurs have actually won, consisting of all 3 members of Team Penske led by Brad Keselowski’s 3 triumphes this season.

But the tit-for-tat way of the Harvick and Hamlin records this season makes it challenging not to focus on a one-on- one fight.

That’s not how Harvick picks to see the scenario, nevertheless.

“I don’t think I’d narrow it down to one guy. Obviously, as you look at Denny and his team, they’ve been able to week in and week out be competitive and have won races and done all the things that it takes to keep themselves right at the top of their game,” Harvick stated.

“That actually has actually been enjoyable to sort of go back and forth with Denny and his group due to the fact that all of us get along actually well however all of us desire to beat each other on the race course, and when you have that type …