The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan chaired a “tie-free” meeting with businessmen to intensify the public-private sector dialogue in the field of labor and social protection.

According to Narek Mkrtchyan, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is currently implementing a number of reforms to promote employment and high-productivity employment through the continuous development of human capital, and to establish a social assistance system that meets the needs. At the core of the reforms, as the Minister emphasized, is the development of a dialogue with the business community in the stages of “development” and “implementation” of policies.

“As a state policy-making agency, any of our decisions directly or indirectly affect the activities of the private sector, so we want to jointly define the expectations and what to do. The private sector concentrates a great deal of knowledge and resources, which need to be effectively combined with state policy. The private sector often implements a number of initiatives, which, although they coincide with the state policy, do not have a large-scale impact due to their separate actions. “For this purpose, we want to establish a wide range of cooperation, which will allow for an effective dialogue,” said the Minister.

During the meeting, the Minister and the deputies presented the sectoral reforms implemented in the areas of social assistance, employment, issues of persons with disabilities and a number of other directions, which were followed by questions and answers from the participants.

An agreement was reached to create a joint platform after summarizing the results of the discussion, which will allow conducting working discussions with a clear scale and frequency.