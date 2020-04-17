Narek Hakhnazaryan to perform an ‘informal’ concert from quarantine place – Panorama

World- renowned Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan will certainly perform a concert from his quarantineplace The concert will certainly be broadcast reside on Facebook account of theGovernment It is kept in mind that Hakhnazaryan has actually been positioned on necessary quarantine considering that April 7.
The prominent artist returned to Armenia via a charter trip from Russia and also put under quarantine at one of Yerevan resorts.
