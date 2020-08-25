Napster sold for a song to UK virtual events company

Napster, the file-sharing organisation that ravaged the music market at the millenium, has actually been sold to UK innovation company MelodyVR in a $70m offer.

The acquisition from United States company RealNetworks is the most recent effort to change the popular tech boom brand name, which was co-founded in 1999 by digital leader Sean Parker, who went on to be an early Facebook financier.

Having discovered popularity as a site that enabled countless individuals to share music unlawfully online, Napster was closed down in 2001 prior to being reanimated as a streaming platform.

MelodyVR streams virtual music performances and events in combination with promoters consisting ofLive Nation Chief executive Anthony Matchett informed the Financial Times he was positive he might produce a strong gamer in the music sector by integrating its new virtual live music organisation with Napster’s streaming operation.

“This acquisition puts us on a path to being profitable as a group pretty quickly,” he stated.

The purchase cost makes up $15m in money, $11m in MelodyVR shares and $44m in payment commitments to different music publishers and record labels. That historical financial obligation looks to be a heavy concern for the lossmaking UK start-up, though Mr Matchett stated the commitments are“manageable”

The company reported less than …