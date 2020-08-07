Napoli’s Osimhen aiming to win the Capocannoniere – Agent

The Nigeria worldwide has aspirations to make the reward for the leading marksman in the Italian top-flight

William D’Avila, the agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, has actually confessed that the Nigerian has actually set sights on winning the Capocannoniere award for the greatest goalscorer in Serie A.

The 21- year-old reached the Campania capital from Lille for EUR50 million after long settlements which saw him alter representatives.

The existing recipient of the Capocannoniere is Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, who scored 36 objectives in the recently-concluded season, equalling the league record set by Gonzalo Higuain while with Napoli in 2015-16 and Gino Rossetti of Torino in 1928-29

Osimhen netted 18 objectives for Lille in all competitors in his only season at the club, winning the club’s Player of the Season award and was called as the finest African gamer in Ligue 1.

“He desires to win the leading scorer and end up being the greatest striker in Italy,” D’Avila informed Naples- based Radio Marte.

“He clearly desires to win the champion, along with go as high as possible in the Champions League and the Europa League.

” I am really pleased that he has actually been signed by Napoli, it is a terrific operation, really pleasing for him however likewise forNapoli He has actually handled a leading striker who will score numerous, numerous objectives, next season we will have a great deal of …