Napoli stars Koulibaly & Milik ‘are on the way out’, says president De Laurentiis

The duo have actually been tipped for big-money relocations away, as Man City continue to be related to the Senegal protector

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has actually stated that star duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Arkadiusz Milik “are on the way out, transfer market permitting.”

Senegal worldwide Koulibaly has actually long been related to a big-money transfer to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all reported to have an interest.

Milik, on the other hand, appears set to remain in Italy and sign up with either Roma or Juventus after he discovered the back of the net 11 times in Serie A last season.

Though both gamers appear near to the exit door, De Laurentiis has actually firmly insisted that neither will be offered unless Napoli’s asking rate is fulfilled.

“Koulibaly and Milik are both on their way out, transfer market permitting,” De Laurentiis informed Canale 21.

“So, if the transfer market allows us to sell these two excellent players, we will know how to replace them. If not, then we’ll discuss it again next year.”

City have actually been highly related to Koulibaly as Pep Guardiola’s side seek to enhance in defence after falling brief in the Premier League and Champions League last term.

The Blues have actually currently sealed a ₤ 40 million ($ 52m) relocation for Bournemouth protector Nathan Ake, however they might need to spend much more to …